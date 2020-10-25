N.C. man with metal detector finds 222-year-old coin near church

By Associated Press | October 25, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 4:22 PM

EMBDEN, Maine (AP) - A North Carolina man with a metal detector has found a long-hidden, 222-year-old coin under a few inches of soil outside a church in Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Shane Houston was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend from New Hampshire when he found the coin earlier this month.

He said it was found on the grounds of a church in Embden where he had permission to use his metal detector.

The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America.

