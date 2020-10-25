Kroger filling 140 Richmond positions during virtual event

By Hannah Eason | October 25, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 3:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger is filling more than 100 positions during a virtual hiring event on Thursday.

The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. The stores are looking to fill part-time and full-time positions across all departments with a focus on pickup, front end, deli and bakery associates.

The grocery store chain will will positions at six Richmond-area locations:

  • 9480 West Broad St., Richmond
  • 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
  • 1510 Eastridge Road, Richmond
  • 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville
  • 9000 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

Those interested are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Access to a virtual interview portal will be sent to the email that candidates used during the application process.

