Kroger filling 140 Richmond positions during virtual event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger is filling more than 100 positions during a virtual hiring event on Thursday.
The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. The stores are looking to fill part-time and full-time positions across all departments with a focus on pickup, front end, deli and bakery associates.
The grocery store chain will will positions at six Richmond-area locations:
- 9480 West Broad St., Richmond
- 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
- 1510 Eastridge Road, Richmond
- 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville
- 9000 Staples Mill Road, Henrico
Those interested are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Access to a virtual interview portal will be sent to the email that candidates used during the application process.
