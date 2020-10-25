Forecast: Overcast with scattered showers for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler weather arrives on Sunday along with a chance for rain.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and MUCH cooler. Scattered showers and drizzle likely at any point today. Lows near 50 and highs only low to mid 50s! (Rain Chance: 90%)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
First Alert: Remnants of Zeta could bring a soaking rain Wednesday night through Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late with better rain chances at night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Lows mid 50s, highs upper 60s. (Rain Chance 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers. Lows near 50, highs upper 50s (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and drier for Halloween. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
