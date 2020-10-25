Forecast: Overcast with scattered showers for Sunday

Cold front sweeping through causes today’s unsettled weather

By Sophia Armata | October 25, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 5:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler weather arrives on Sunday along with a chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and MUCH cooler. Scattered showers and drizzle likely at any point today. Lows near 50 and highs only low to mid 50s! (Rain Chance: 90%)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

First Alert: Remnants of Zeta could bring a soaking rain Wednesday night through Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late with better rain chances at night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Lows mid 50s, highs upper 60s. (Rain Chance 50%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers. Lows near 50, highs upper 50s (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and drier for Halloween. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.