Federal agents, Petersburg police arrest 5 in drug, weapon seizure

Petersburg police tweeted on Saturday this photo of seized drugs, guns and cash. (Source: Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By Hannah Eason | October 25, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 1:05 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Five were arrested in Petersburg on Friday night in a seizure of illegal drugs and weapons.

Officers say five illegal weapons were recovered, as well as cocaine, marijuana and cash.

In a statement, Petersburg police said they carried out the Oct. 23 operation with other law enforcement agencies.

Tyquan Smith, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule I & II controlled substance and failure to appear in Sussex County.

Kenneth Spencer, 20, was charged with a concealed weapon.

Qiana Merrit, 41, was charged with contempt of court.

Dwayne Gray, 33, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Cordell Mason, 33, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I & II substance.

