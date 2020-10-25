Federal agents, Petersburg police arrest 5 in drug, weapon seizure

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Five were arrested in Petersburg on Friday night in a seizure of illegal drugs and weapons.
Officers say five illegal weapons were recovered, as well as cocaine, marijuana and cash.
In a statement, Petersburg police said they carried out the Oct. 23 operation with other law enforcement agencies.
Tyquan Smith, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule I & II controlled substance and failure to appear in Sussex County.
Kenneth Spencer, 20, was charged with a concealed weapon.
Qiana Merrit, 41, was charged with contempt of court.
Dwayne Gray, 33, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Cordell Mason, 33, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I & II substance.
