Colonial Heights school switching to online learning due to COVID-19 cases

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Lakeview Elementary School are transitioning to online learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Colonial Heights Public Schools announced on Sunday that students will transition from in-person learning to online learning beginning on Monday. Students will not return to the school building on Oct. 26.
Lakeview families will be contacted with specific information on virtual learning, parent sessions and Chromebook pick up dates.
“We urge families to continue to be diligent about wearing masks in public, handwashing, and social distancing,” a statement from the school district said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.