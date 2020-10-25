Chesterfield man reported missing, in need of medication

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who went missing on Saturday.
James W. Sale was last seen leaving his residence — near the 7100 block of Lake Caroline Drive — with friends on Oct. 24 around 2 p.m.
Police say he has not been seen since. The 65-year-old is in need of prescription medication.
Sale is described as a white male, 6-feet-tall and weighing about 280 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and was seen wearing a red striped shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information about Sale’s whereabouts should call 804-748-1251 or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.