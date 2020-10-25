Chesterfield man reported missing, in need of medication

Chesterfield man reported missing, in need of medication
James Sale, 65, of Chesterfield (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By Hannah Eason | October 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 3:23 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who went missing on Saturday.

James W. Sale was last seen leaving his residence — near the 7100 block of Lake Caroline Drive — with friends on Oct. 24 around 2 p.m.

Police say he has not been seen since. The 65-year-old is in need of prescription medication.

Sale is described as a white male, 6-feet-tall and weighing about 280 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and was seen wearing a red striped shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Sale’s whereabouts should call 804-748-1251 or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.