Trump parade travels through Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you were in the City of Richmond today, you may have seen a caravan of cars parading in support of President Donald Trump.
More than 50 cars rode through the city on Saturday, starting in the West End and making their way to Monument Avenue.
Many were honking their horns and making their support know as President Trump runs for a second term.
An NBC12 photographer was there near the Robert E. Lee monument when the group rode by.
There was some back and forth between the members of the caravan and others in the community, but things remained peaceful for the most part.
