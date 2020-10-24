Richmond Ghosts launches COVID-19-friendly adventures ahead of Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is just around the corner, and a historical foundation is launching new, COVID-19 safe adventures for residents to enjoy.
Richmond Ghosts is adapting live streams, mobile ghost stories and a Halloween themed “Elf on the Shelf" for those in the Central Virginia area.
- Ghostflix offers live streams and pre-recorded guided ghost tours from across the country, including one from Shockoe Bottom. Guests can type questions and hear answers from local guides who lead in-person tours or experience past ghost tours in the city of their choice. Shows start at $13 for on-demand tours, or $15 for live streamed tours.
- Lily is the “Elf on the Shelf” for the Halloween season. Modeled after Countess Elizabeth Bathory, known as the female Dracula, the doll can add spooky decorations to your home and ward off evil spirits. Order one here.
- Ghost Tour Guide was a response to COVID-19, which shut down in-person tours for months. The app uses voice, images, video, text, GPS triggers, voice navigation, a map and route. Guests can enjoy self-guided tours, using the app to walk them through streets to each haunted location, whenever they want.
- Ghost Stories - Richmond Ghosts launched a voice app to tell ghost stories on Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The app lets people listen to ghost stories from any device with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, delivering over 100 voice actor narrated ghost stories from over 20 cities.
Founded in 2018, Richmond Ghosts hosts tours with stories rooted in history and real-world hauntings and events. Tickets start at $12. For more information, visit rvaghosts.com.
