One man in hospital following Henrico shooting

Crime scene tape (Source: Gray Media)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 24, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT - Updated October 24 at 8:33 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

Police said officers responded to the 4500 block of Hillbrook Avenue on Oct. 23 and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

At this time, no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

