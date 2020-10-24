Nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia Sunday | Testing positivity rate remains at 5.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 173,371 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday, a 999 case increase from Saturday.
The state totals stand at 3,579 deaths with 12,233 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,703,883 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 5.1 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
No new outbreaks were reported on Sunday; the total number remains at 1,236.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 27,034 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,365 healthcare workers. Between Oct. 18-24, there were 60 outbreaks reported.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,980 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 102 deaths
- Henrico: 6,229 cases, 479 hospitalizations, 232 deaths
- Richmond: 5,261 cases, 449 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Hanover: 1,603 cases, 121 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Petersburg: 912 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 326 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
