Multiple people dead after U.S. Naval aircraft crashes in south Alabama
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 23, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 9:08 AM

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a U.S. Navy plane crashed just east of Foley.

The crash happened just before 5PM on Friday.

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn two of our pilots who lost their lives during an aircraft crash in Alabama today....

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reports the plane crashed in a neighborhood and caused a nearby home to catch on fire. NBC affiliate WPMI is reporting there are multiple fatalities. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reports no civilians were injured. We do not yet know how many people were on board the aircraft.

Officials from the Department of Defense and U.S. Navy will be leading the investigation into the crash.

