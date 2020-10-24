Multiple people dead after U.S. Naval aircraft crashes in south Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a U.S. Navy plane crashed just east of Foley.
The crash happened just before 5PM on Friday.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reports the plane crashed in a neighborhood and caused a nearby home to catch on fire. NBC affiliate WPMI is reporting there are multiple fatalities. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reports no civilians were injured. We do not yet know how many people were on board the aircraft.
Officials from the Department of Defense and U.S. Navy will be leading the investigation into the crash.
