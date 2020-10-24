Forecast: One last warm day before tonight’s cold front

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ANOTHER pleasant day Saturday with early fog and later day showers, then significantly cooler Sunday
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening/night. Rain chance low in Richmond until 4pm. Thundershowers are possible towards evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50% evening and night)
SUNDAY: Cloudy and MUCH cooler. Spotty light rain or drizzle likely at any time during the day. Lows near 50 and highs only low to mid 50s! (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows mid 50s highs in the low to mid 70s
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late with better rain chances at night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Lows mid 50s, highs upper 60s. (Rain Chance 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers. Lows near 50, highs upper 50s (Rain Chance: 40%)
