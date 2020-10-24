First Alert: Tropical system potentially brings drenching rain to Virginia late this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane season is not over yet, and another tropical system is threatening the Gulf Coast states this upcoming week.
Tropical Depression Twenty Eight has formed in the western Caribbean and will move northwestward over the next several days, likely strengthening into Tropical Storm Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico. It may briefly become a category 1 hurricane.
Early indications show a landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm. After landfall, the storm will turn north and east, and may track across Virginia Thursday into Friday.
It’s too early to know for sure where exactly the storm will track, and any changes in the path of the storm will impact if/when we see impacts in Virginia.
An extended period of steady (potentially heavy) rain from Wednesday night through Friday would likely be the biggest threat in Virginia.
