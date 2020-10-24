Dog named ‘Cirrus’ up for adoption at Richmond SPCA, 1 of 3 dogs named after clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sixth grade student’s science lesson recently inspired the names of three dogs at the Richmond SPCA, and one of those dogs is currently available for adoption.
The Richmond SPCA admissions department brings in about 4,000 pets a year, mostly transferring them from municipal/public shelters. Three dogs were recently transferred to the Richmond SPCA from Isle of Wight animal services, and those dogs were named after different types of clouds.
Jenn Walters, the coordinator of surrenders on the Richmond SPCA admissions team, named the trio of dogs Cumulus, Nimbostratus, and Cirrus, but she says credit for the names goes to her daughter. Zoey Walters is in sixth grade at JEJ Moore Middle School and recently studied weather, the atmosphere, and clouds in Nathanial Mae’s science class.
Upon seeing a smaller senior dog, Zoey Walters decided to name him ‘Cirrus’ (after thin wispy clouds that appear high in the sky) and said, “that is a perfect name because he is small and thin like the clouds.”
‘Cirrus’ is now up for adoption! The Richmond SPCA website says “Cirrus is a handsome, sweet boy looking for a nice friend to call his own. Cirrus enjoys long walks on cloudy days, lounging in beds that are soft as clouds, and living on cloud-9 with his friends- okay I’ll stop. Schedule a visit with the Richmond SPCA today and keep your head in the clouds- *wink*, with Cirrus!”
Walters loves squat, block-headed dogs and named a 1 year old red and white dog with pointy ears ‘Cumulus’. Earlier this week, ‘Cumulus’ already had an appointment set up with a potential adopter and is no longer available for adoption.
Another dog named “Nimbostratus” was quickly adopted last weekend.
There’s plenty of other dogs and cats up for adoption at the Richmond SPCA too. You can look at the available pets at this link and set up an appointment to meet your potential new best friend.
