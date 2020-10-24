Deer on the move: Tips for encountering four-legged friends on the road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall is mating season for deer, making them more active during a time when many motorists are driving in the dark.
Here are some tips from the Virginia Department of Wildlife for avoiding deer on the roadway:
1. Slow down and stay attentive, especially at night. If you see one deer, watch out for others.
2. Use caution where you see deer crossing signs.
3. Apply brakes or stop to avoid hitting a deer, but never swerve out of the lane. A collision with a deer is often less severe than hitting another vehicle or tree.
4. Always wear a seatbelt.
5. If you hit or kill a deer or bear while driving, report the incident to a law enforcement officer in the locality.
6. If you kill a deer or bear while driving, you may keep it for your own use if you contact law enforcement and are given a possession certificate.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.