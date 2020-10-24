Chesterfield sees jump in COVID-19 cases | Richmond reports 8 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 172,372 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday, a 1,088 case increase from Friday.
The state totals stand at 3,578 deaths with 12,198 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,681,303 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 5.1 percent, a slight increase from the previous day. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Twenty-seven new outbreaks were reported on Saturday. The total number is now at 1,236.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 26,990 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,315 healthcare workers. Between Oct. 18-24, there were 60 outbreaks reported.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,934 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 102 deaths
- Henrico: 6,175 cases, 479 hospitalizations, 232 deaths
- Richmond: 5,235 cases, 449 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Hanover: 1,591 cases, 116 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Petersburg: 912 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 324 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
Chesterfield reported 65 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday. In the same 24-hour period, Richmond reported eight COVID-19 related deaths, and Henrico reported three, respectively.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.