Chesterfield offering shuttles to two early voting locations
Desirée Charity casting an early ballot in person at the new Richmond registrar's office on Oct. 20. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Hannah Eason | October 24, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 6:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Chesterfield County, voters can now take shuttles to two of the county’s early voting sites.

Due to traffic and parking problems at the Ettrick-Matoaca and North Courthouse Road libraries, voters can now get a free ride to the locations.

For the Ettrick-Matoaca library, the shuttle will pick you up at Virginia State University’s Randolph Farm at 4415 River Road in Petersburg.

For the North Courthouse Road library, you can catch a ride at the Church of the Epiphany at 11000 Smoketree Drive in Richmond.

Shuttles will begin running 15 minutes before polls open and will run on a continuous loop until all residents are returned to their cars after polls close.

To vote early in-person in Chesterfield, you can head to the county’s registrar’s office on Lori Road, or you can now go to any of the four satellite voting locations:

  • Laprade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield
  • Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road, South Chesterfield
  • North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield

Each location will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

