Blue Bell Ice Cream releases Christmas cookies flavor ahead of holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Blue Bell is bringing a taste of the holidays to store grocery shelves with four seasonal flavors.
The latest — Fudge Brownie Decadence — has luscious, chocolate ice cream with brownie chunks and whipped topping, topped with chocolate flakes.
Just in time for the fall season, Spiced Pumpkin Pie combines pumpkin ice cream with pecans and a cinnamon-honey-praline sauce.
Returning for the winter is Christmas Cookies: sugar cookie ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies. The flavor features red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.
Peppermint is simple, but “refreshing”: peppermint ice cream and peppermint candy pieces.
For more information on Blue Bell’s seasonal products, which are available starting on Oct. 22, visit bluebell.com.
