Attack in Kabul kills 18; al-Qaida leader killed in Ghazni

Attack in Kabul kills 18; al-Qaida leader killed in Ghazni
An Afghan receives treatment at hospital after suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The death toll from the suicide attack Saturday in Afghanistan's capital has risen that includes schoolchildren, the interior ministry said. (Source: Mariam Zuhaib)
By Associated Press | October 24, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 5:02 PM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Afghanistan’s interior ministry says a suicide attack outside an educational center in the capital, Kabul, has killed at least 18 people and wounded 57 others, including students.

The explosion struck outside an education center in a heavily Shiite neighborhood of western Kabul. No group claimed immediate responsibility for the bombing.

The Taliban rejected any connection with the attack.

An Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for a similar suicide attack at an education center in 2018 that killed 34. IS has launched large-scale attacks on minority Afghan Shiites, whom it views as apostates.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Afghan security officials separately announced that al-Qaida’s number two commander in South Asia had been killed in a recent operation in the country’s east.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.