3 arrested in connection to Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested three people in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
Police said officers responded to the 4500 block of Hillbrook Avenue on Oct. 23 and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police said Sekou Tidiane Diallo, 22, of Henrico; Tyrell Ashley Davenport, 20, of Richmond; and Cameron Timon Walker, 19, of Henrico, were arrested in connection to the shooting.
Officers said they are charged with the following:
- Diallo - malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and breaking and entering with the intent to commit an assault
- Davenport - assault and unlawful entry
- Walker - assault and unlawful entry
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.