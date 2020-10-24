3 arrested in connection to Henrico shooting

Tyrell Ashley Davenport, Sekou Tidiane Diallo and Cameron Timon Walker (Left to right) (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 24, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 2:40 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested three people in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

Police said officers responded to the 4500 block of Hillbrook Avenue on Oct. 23 and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said Sekou Tidiane Diallo, 22, of Henrico; Tyrell Ashley Davenport, 20, of Richmond; and Cameron Timon Walker, 19, of Henrico, were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officers said they are charged with the following:

  • Diallo - malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and breaking and entering with the intent to commit an assault
  • Davenport - assault and unlawful entry
  • Walker - assault and unlawful entry

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

