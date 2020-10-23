Washington Football Team to allow some fans at game against Giants

“We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously,” said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President, in a release. “Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George’s County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans. We are thrilled to host some of our Season Ticket Members at the Giants game on November 8th and hope to welcome more fans through the FedExField gates in the near future.”