Washington Football Team to allow some fans at game against Giants

(WWBT) - The Washington Football Team will host a limited number of fans at its game against the New York Giants on Nov. 8.
About 3,000 season ticket members will be allowed at FedExField with the approval from Maryland and under the supervision of Prince George’s County.
“We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously,” said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President, in a release. “Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George’s County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans. We are thrilled to host some of our Season Ticket Members at the Giants game on November 8th and hope to welcome more fans through the FedExField gates in the near future.”
Fans will be limited to the lower level and a limited number of suites.
“Season Ticket Members will have the exclusive opportunity to access tickets for the game on November 8th. Members will have access to purchase tickets in separate digital windows, based on Season Ticket Member tenure, beginning on October 27th and ending on October 30th,” a release said.
Everyone who attends will be required to follow safety guidelines by wearing a face mask, utilizing mobile ticketing, maintaining social distancing and using cashless payment methods. Tailgating will not be allowed.
