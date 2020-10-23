On the Sidelines- October 25 (Manchester’s 2018 season)

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Entering the 2018 season, Manchester head coach Tom Hall and his staff had an idea that that particular campaign could be pretty special. Thirty-eight seniors graced the roster, along with 52 players who saw significant playing time the year before.
Leading the way was Brendon Clark, the then-senior quarterback who now takes snaps for Notre Dame. Clark was raised in the program, starting as the Lancers' ball boy at five years old, and ended his career as one of the most decorated QB’s ever to come from the Richmond area.
The talent did not stop there. Manchester was loaded with solid performers at nearly every position. More than 20 of them are now playing at the college level, according to Hall.
The Lancers rolled through the regular season, outscoring opponents by 52 points per game and never scoring less than 47. After rolling in its first two playoff games, Manchester met Colonial Forge for the region championship, the same Eagles team that had ended its season the two previous years. Hall and company hit the road and returned after a 21-7 win to get over the hump.
After cruising past Ocean Lakes in the state semifinals, Manchester fell behind Freedom to begin the championship game, 7-0. Then the Lancers rattled off 49 straight points to finish 15-0 and take home the program’s first state crown.
Winning the state title was special for Hall, but was even more significant because he got to experience it with his father, who passed away the following February.
The 2018 Lancers set the bar for the program and raised the profile of Manchester’s program in the state. Click on the above video to view our full profile in On the Sidelines.
