The Salvation Army needs volunteers NOW to rescue Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The need for help in the community has always been there. This year, it just happens to be greater. Due to the impact of COVID-19 in our community, The Salvation Army is setting out early to rescue Christmas for those most in need this season.
With more people in need than ever before, our mission to do the most good is even more critical.
Volunteers are a critical part of bringing the Angel Tree program to life! Christmas Center volunteers assist with setup, sorting gifts for clients and distributing gifts.
Details:
- Warehouse volunteers are needed Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Shifts begin on Thursday, Nov. 11 and run through Friday, Dec. 11.
- Distribution volunteers are needed Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 - 5:00 p.m.
Numerous safety measures are in place to keep volunteers safe, including temperature check upon arrival, social distancing, masks required at all times, hand sanitizer stations available, disinfection done on toys and donations.
The Salvation Army of Central Virginia’s Angel Tree program provides thousands of gifts for families, children and seniors in need each Christmas. Adopt an angel in person starting Nov. 2. A full list of in-person angel locations will be available shortly.
This year, you can also opt to adopt an angel online. If you prefer to adopt an angel online, click here.
Gifts will need to be delivered in person to the Christmas Center at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond (formerly Dicks Sporting Goods). All gifts are due by Friday, Dec. 4.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.