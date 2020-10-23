Police search for information after trailer stolen with bathroom, vanity supplies in it

By Hannah Smith | October 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 4:49 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for information in connection to a stolen trailer in Chesterfield County.

Police said the theft happened on Oct. 15 around 4 a.m. at the AAPCO along Jefferson Davis Highway.

The white in color trailer had bathroom and vanity supplies in it that are valued at over $8,000.

From surveillance video, police said the suspect vehicle appears to be possibly a two-tone 1992-1996 Ford F150.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

