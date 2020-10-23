Police: Man arrested, charged for threatening state employee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested, charged for threatening a state employee, the Division of Capitol Police said.
According to the investigation, on Jan. 29, Mark R. Wines, 53, of Marshall, was on the telephone with a Capitol Square operator when he directed an expletive at the employee and threatened to, “come down there with a … shotgun.”
The operator terminated the call before Wines could finish speaking.
Capitol police traced the call to Wines, who was then arrested on May 1, police say.
Police say Wines was convicted on Oct. 20 in Richmond General District Court on a single count of use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The terms of a plea agreement said Wines entered a guilty plea to the charge, and he was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, with the entire term suspended for three years.
Wines was also ordered to have no contact with state or local government agencies via telephone or email and limit his contacts to in person, by mail or through an agent.
