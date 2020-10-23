Pedestrian struck, killed in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck in Henrico.
On Oct. 22 at 11:22 p.m., Henrico EMS responded to the report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a truck in the 7100 block of West Broad Street.
The victim, identified as Timothy Harris, 52, of Richmond, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.
According to police, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors on the part of the driver. It is unknown if the victim was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police say.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
