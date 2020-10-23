Open Enrollment for Medicare

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s open enrollment time for Medicare. You have from now until December 7th to sign up.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people 65 or over-- as well as some younger people with disabilities.
Open enrollment is right now for anyone who missed it in the 3 months before or after their 65th birthday. This is also your chance to change your plan-- if you need to.
If you’re receiving Social Security benefits when you turn 65, you will be enrolled automatically in Medicare Part A, which covers hospital costs, and Part B, which covers doctor visits.
If you want Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drug costs, you’ll need to enroll yourself — that’s not automatic.
If you’re not receiving Social Security benefits, NerdWallet Medicare expert Liz Weston says you’ll sign up through the Social Security Administration website. "The two big myths are that Medicare is free and that Medicare covers everything. So, neither one is true. The part of Medicare that covers hospitalization Medicare part A is premium free for most people. so that’s the thing when people say free that’s what they’re usually talking about,″ said Weston.
Part B-- by the way does have a monthly premium-- on average-- about a $145. And don’t worry, every state has a state health insurance assistance program.. which can help you with free advice. If you are lost and trying to navigate this you can reach out to the website: shiptacenter.org
