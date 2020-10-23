News to Know for Oct. 23: Henrico school board votes; Debate recap; Absentee vote deadline; PPE in Henrico

By Adrianna Hargrove | October 23, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 6:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Last day for absentee voting!

ANOTHER Foggy Morning

ANOTHER pleasant day with fog in the morning. Then a split weekend with Saturday running 25° warmer than Sunday.

This morning there will be fog again then it will turn mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Foggy start, then a warm and dry finish

Deadly Overnight Shooting

Officers were called to the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Epperson Avenue around 12:45 a.m. for a report of random gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot to death overnight in the city's southside.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Expanded In-Person Learning

Henrico school leaders voted Thursday on how students should return to learning during the second nine weeks of the school year.

All but one school board member (4-1) voted to expand optional in-person learning opportunities for students during the second nine weeks.

HCPS recommends the following infection control measures to prevent the spread of these illnesses in the school population.
The decision came after months of school board work sessions (five of them), COVID-19 health updates, and major changes physically within the school system, including the gradual start of bringing students back into the classroom.

Last Night’s Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought over how to tame the raging coronavirus during the campaign’s closing debate.

After a first debate defined by angry interruptions, the Thursday event featured a mostly milder tone. And in a campaign defined by ugly personal attacks, the night featured a surprising amount of substantive policy debate as the two broke sharply on the environment, foreign policy, immigration and racial justice.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up a mask as President Donald Trump takes notes during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
It remained to be seen if Trump, who is trailing in the race, managed to change the trajectory of the campaign.

More than 47 million votes have already have been cast, and there are fewer undecided voters than at this point in previous election years.

Last Chance To Vote Absentee!

Today’s the last chance for Virginia voters to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Here are other important dates:

  • Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person
  • Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • If you are in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote.
  • Nov. 6: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the local registrar’s office by noon on Nov. 6.

Local elections offices are open for in-person voting in all cities and counties throughout the state through Oct. 31.

Hanover County Adds Special Hours To Vote

The Hanover County Voter Registration and Elections Office will have special Saturday hours for in-person voting.

The special hours will be on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

"I Voted" stickers spread out on a table at a polling place in Richmond.
Early voting takes place in the Wickham Building at Hanover County located on 7497 County Complex Road.

PPE For Henrico County Residents

Henrico residents can grab free COVID-19 care packages this weekend at four drive-thru sites.

Kits include masks, hand sanitizer and health information packets on Friday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for a list of drive-thru sites.

Drug Take-Back This Weekend

Community members can safely dispose of unused or expired medications during “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take-Back Day.

Collection sites will be open on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A person holds a variety of pills in the palm of their hand.
To find the closest location near you, click here.

Final Thought

