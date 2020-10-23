News to Know for Oct. 23: Henrico school board votes; Debate recap; Absentee vote deadline; PPE in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Last day for absentee voting!
ANOTHER pleasant day with fog in the morning. Then a split weekend with Saturday running 25° warmer than Sunday.
This morning there will be fog again then it will turn mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Officers were called to the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Epperson Avenue around 12:45 a.m. for a report of random gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Henrico school leaders voted Thursday on how students should return to learning during the second nine weeks of the school year.
All but one school board member (4-1) voted to expand optional in-person learning opportunities for students during the second nine weeks.
The decision came after months of school board work sessions (five of them), COVID-19 health updates, and major changes physically within the school system, including the gradual start of bringing students back into the classroom.
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought over how to tame the raging coronavirus during the campaign’s closing debate.
After a first debate defined by angry interruptions, the Thursday event featured a mostly milder tone. And in a campaign defined by ugly personal attacks, the night featured a surprising amount of substantive policy debate as the two broke sharply on the environment, foreign policy, immigration and racial justice.
It remained to be seen if Trump, who is trailing in the race, managed to change the trajectory of the campaign.
More than 47 million votes have already have been cast, and there are fewer undecided voters than at this point in previous election years.
Today’s the last chance for Virginia voters to request an absentee ballot by mail.
Here are other important dates:
- Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person
- Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- If you are in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote.
- Nov. 6: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the local registrar’s office by noon on Nov. 6.
Local elections offices are open for in-person voting in all cities and counties throughout the state through Oct. 31.
The Hanover County Voter Registration and Elections Office will have special Saturday hours for in-person voting.
The special hours will be on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
Early voting takes place in the Wickham Building at Hanover County located on 7497 County Complex Road.
Henrico residents can grab free COVID-19 care packages this weekend at four drive-thru sites.
Kits include masks, hand sanitizer and health information packets on Friday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here for a list of drive-thru sites.
Community members can safely dispose of unused or expired medications during “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take-Back Day.
Collection sites will be open on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To find the closest location near you, click here.
