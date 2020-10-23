Man sentenced for role in multi-state drug trafficking scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man was sentenced for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy.
According to court documents, agents with the Department of Homeland Security seized approximately 24 kilograms of heroin, nearly 2 kilograms of fentanyl and nearly 2 kilograms of methamphetamine in Brownsville, Texas.
Officials said the drugs were packaged in five tractor-trailer batteries and various quantities and headed for Chicago and Richmond.
“Agents with HSI, working with Virginia State Police, coordinated a controlled delivery of the heroin which was destined to Richmond,” a release said.
Authorities identified Jose Zavala-Higareda, 29, as the person the heroin was to be delivered.
“The agents coordinating the controlled delivery and exchanged phone calls and text messages with Zavala-Higareda in advance of the batteries arriving in Richmond. Additionally, the agents and Zavala-Higareda identified a meeting location to deliver the drugs and when the agents arrived, Zavala-Higareda and another person received the batteries and paid for the heroin with $16,500 in cash,” a release said.
Officials said the heroin within the tractor-trailer batteries weighed about 18.14 kilograms.
“Law enforcement later conducted a search of Zavala-Higareda’s residence in Richmond and found him to be in possession of another $33,050 in cash, which was enough to purchase 11 additional ounces of heroin. Zavala-Higareda also possessed ledgers which were consistent with record-keeping in a drug trafficking conspiracy,” a release said.
Zavala-Higareda was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday.
The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, Operation Never Ending Story.
