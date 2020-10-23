Man runs from Danville to Richmond to raise $20K for children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Steve Scott is running 168 miles from Danville to Richmond all to raise money to help feed children.
Steve is an employee for Cobb Technologies, a family-owned business that usually has two main fundraisers each year for the company’s charitable nonprofit that serves and feeds children in Richmond.
But due to COVID-19, it was all canceled. So, Steve took matters into his own hands.
“I said ‘hey, let me run to Richmond, let me put something out there and try to raise money for these kids,’” said Scott
Steve set out to run 168 miles in five days from Danville to Richmond in hopes of raising $20,000.
“What we’re doing is a very safe thing, not a lot of people around and we’re able to get the job done and do it safely,” he said.
Each day, he’s averaging a total of 30 miles per day and says when he gets tired and hits “runner’s wall,” he pictures the kids' smiling faces to keep him going.
“It’s like I see those kids hollering, ‘you got this, Steve,’” he said.
Scott says he wants to show the kids that it doesn’t matter what challenge you face in life, anything is possible if you set your mind to it.
“Right now, I’m losing toenails, I got blisters on my toes, but I’m not going to stop," said Scott. “Lord willing we hit that $20,000 for Imprints - that would be worth all that running.”
Steve arrived in Richmond and will complete the final leg of the run Saturday, Oct. 24 in Henrico.
If you would like to donate to his cause, click here
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.