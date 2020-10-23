Man dead after overnight shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Friday morning in Richmond’s southside.
Officers were called to the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Epperson Avenue around 12:45 a.m. for report of random gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced on scene.
The Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating this incident. Second Precinct leadership and Command Staff through the Deputy Chief of Police responded to the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.
All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
