Man arrested in Kannapolis, N.C. with van full of guns and explosives, allegedly researched killing Joe Biden

“Officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a business regarding a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot. Upon arrival, officers observed weapons inside a van which was left unlocked and unoccupied. Further investigation uncovered several indicators that criminal activity was afoot. Federal agents were contacted and while awaiting their arrival the suspect returned to the business. Kannapolis officers detained the suspect and subsequently arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon. The suspect was turned over to federal authorities pending further investigation. I am proud of our officers for their due diligence and quick actions that allowed us to prevent an incident from happening,” Terry Spry, Kannapolis Chief of Police, said.