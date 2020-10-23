Man accused of burning 2 kittens alive

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man faces multiple felony charges of animal cruelty after investigators say he set fire to two kittens, burning them alive.
Thursday morning White County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 100-block of Blair Street in Searcy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
A woman at the house said the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Lemons, had burned two kittens to death. Another kitten had suffered injuries to its tail.
Lemons, who had just bonded out of the White County Detention Center on an unrelated charge, was returned to the sheriff’s office where detectives questioned him about the animals.
During the interview, Lemons reportedly admitted to his part in the act.
Detectives arrested him on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.
According to online records, he is being held on a $30,000 bond awaiting his first court appearance.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.