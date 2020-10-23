HCPS announces town halls after expanding in-person learning

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will hold virtual town hall meetings for families and staff to answer questions about the expansion of in-person learning for the second nine weeks.
On Thursday, the school board voted to bring elementary students back to in-person learning with a phased approach starting on Nov. 30 and concluding with high school students in February.
Students who return will be in the building four days a week with Wednesdays being virtual. Students can also choose to remain all virtual.
The division will hold two informal town hall meetings for staff members and families in order to discuss plans and answer questions.
The town hall for families will be on Oct. 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will be live-streamed and questions can be submitted, here. The town hall for staff will be the same day but the information will be communicated internally.
HCPS released the following for the phased approach schedule:
- Monday, Nov. 30: Grades pre-K, K, 1 and 2 would have the option to return to in-person learning.
- Monday, Dec. 7: Grades 3, 4 and 5 would have the option to return to in-person learning.
- Jan. 4-8: Learning would be virtual for all students during the week after Winter Break.
- Monday, Feb. 1 (start of second semester): Grades 6 and 9 would have the option to return to in-person learning.
- Thursday, Feb. 4: Grades 7, 8; 10, 11 and 12 would have the option to return to in-person learning.
The division also released the following risk-mitigation protocols recommended by the HCPS Health Committee:
- Using 6-foot distancing for classroom seating.
- Maintaining “cohort” groupings of students as much as possible.
- Creating one-way traffic patterns in school hallways.
- Adjusting the secondary master schedule to stagger and extend transition times.
- Continue a host of specific safety improvements underway, including staff training, cleaning, use of masks, three-sided protective guards for all desks, HVAC air flushing and other measures.
For more information on safety protocols, click here.
