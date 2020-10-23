Haunted car wash opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash is offering a unique Halloween experience amid COVID-19.
The business is offering a haunted car wash on Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31 from 6-10 p.m. each of those days.
“Don’t miss out on this unique and terrifying experience at Richmond’s newest car wash!” the car wash said.
There will be plenty of “monsters” to get that good scare as your car also gets squeaky clean.
“We wanted to give everyone an alternative Halloween experience. So they’ll be able to come in their cars, socially distance, get a bag of candy for trick or treating, all also have a really unique and cool Halloween experience too," said Tony Cannella, head of marketing.
The event is contactless and $16 per car. There will also be candy for every car that goes through.
Those who record their best scared reaction will be entered to win free car washes for a year.
The car wash is located at 7048 Forest Hill Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.