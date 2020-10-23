Hanover Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard is now active

“When there is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, HCPS immediately contacts the Hanover Health Department as we work together to conduct contact tracing and identify any other employees and/or students who may have been exposed. Affected individuals must quarantine for two weeks from the time of their last exposure to the person who tested positive for COVID-19. Affected students, in accordance with official health guidance, transition to remote learning during this time to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Additionally, our custodial staff is deployed to conduct enhanced cleaning to sanitize the affected area(s),” a message to families said.