Hanover Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard is now active

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools' COVID-19 dashboard is now active and part of ongoing efforts to keep families informed, a message from the school said.
School officials said the most up-to-date information regarding positive COVID-19 cases in the district will be posted on the website by 5 p.m. every Friday.
Each school will also notify families about all positive cases affecting their building within 24 hours of a report of a confirmed positive test result.
As of Oct. 23 at 4:20 p.m., a total of 11 employees and 26 students have tested positive since Sept. 8.
“When there is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, HCPS immediately contacts the Hanover Health Department as we work together to conduct contact tracing and identify any other employees and/or students who may have been exposed. Affected individuals must quarantine for two weeks from the time of their last exposure to the person who tested positive for COVID-19. Affected students, in accordance with official health guidance, transition to remote learning during this time to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Additionally, our custodial staff is deployed to conduct enhanced cleaning to sanitize the affected area(s),” a message to families said.
School officials ask for families to continue daily health screenings each morning and if kids are showing any signs of illness, they are required to stay home until they are symptom-free.
In accordance with the division’s health plan, students are required to wear face masks in school and on the bus.
For more information and to view the COVID-19 dashboard, click here.
