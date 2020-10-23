Four people missing after massive house fire in Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WWBT) - According to Dare County Emergency Management, four people remain missing after a large fire occurred at a home in the Outer Banks.
A caller reported seeing visible flames from a home located in the 46100 block of Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton.
Crews from three different fire departments responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m.
Dare County EMS was also dispatched to the scene and transported two people to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for care.
After a second alarm went out, additional crews responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Dare County Fire Marshal.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.