Four people missing after massive house fire in Outer Banks

Crews responded to a massive fire at a home in the Outer Banks. (Source: John Goforth)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 23, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 12:52 PM

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WWBT) - According to Dare County Emergency Management, four people remain missing after a large fire occurred at a home in the Outer Banks.

A caller reported seeing visible flames from a home located in the 46100 block of Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton.

Crews responded to a massive house fire in the Outer Banks.
Crews from three different fire departments responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m.

Dare County EMS was also dispatched to the scene and transported two people to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for care.

After a second alarm went out, additional crews responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Dare County Fire Marshal.

