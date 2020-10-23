Forecast: Foggy start, then a warm and dry finish

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ANOTHER pleasant day with fog in the morning. Then a split weekend with Saturday running 25° warmer than Sunday.
FRIDAY: Morning fog again then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening. Light rain of 1/10″ or less expected. Slight thundershower chance which could bring isolated higher amounts. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Spotty light rain or drizzle possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)
