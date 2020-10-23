Deputies investigating after political signs stolen

NEW KENT CO., Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after political signs were taken from homes across the county.
Between Oct. 18 and 19, signs were taken from the yard of a home in the 11000 block of Kings Pond Drive. Signs were also removed from other yards in the Brickshire neighborhood, as well as other areas of the county.
“Trespassing to deface, destroy or remove political campaign signs is against the law and punishable as a misdemeanor, or even a felony in certain circumstances. We are seeking any video or photographic evidence that residents in the area may have that could assist us with our investigation,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
Anyone with photo or video evidence is asked to submit it here. Residents can also call the sheriff’s office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
