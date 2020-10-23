Chesterfield man sentenced to five years for possessing firearm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to court documents, a Chesterfield man who was previously convicted of a felony, was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a firearm.
Court documents say Elijah Cupitt, 37, was arrested in December 2019 when U.S. Marshals, Richmond and Chesterfield police sought to locate him and a murder suspect that Cupitt was suspected to be housing.
After obtaining search warrants, the U.S. Marshals searched the master bedroom walk-in closet and located a bag of white powder, later confirmed to be crack cocaine, and a firearm described as a Smith and Wesson, .40 caliber.
Cupitt admitted to possessing the evidence and had over 15 past criminal convictions, including four felony convictions, at the time of the search, according to the investigation.
