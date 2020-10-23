Central VA agencies holding “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take-Back Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several area law enforcement and health systems are participating in drug take back events on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The public can bring unused or expired prescription medicines to help prevent the drugs from being abused or improperly disposed of.
They are only expecting pills and patches, no liquids or needles.
Collection sites will be open at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chesterfield
- Chesterfield County Police Community Services Building at 2730 Hicks Road
Hanover
- The Mechanicsville Convenience Center, 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
- Ashland Police Department, 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005
Henrico
- Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., Richmond, VA 23229
Hopewell
- Hopewell Police Department parking lot at 150 West Randolph Road, Hopewell, VA 23860
- John Randolph Medical Center, 411 West Randolph Road, Hopewell, VA 23860
Prince George
- Tricities Emergency Center, 1700 Temple Pkwy, Prince George, VA 23875
Spotsylvania
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Last fall Americans turned in nearly 441.5 tons (more than 882,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at 6,174 sites operated by the DEA and almost 6,174 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
Overall, in its previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than millions of pounds of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.
Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
