Caught on Camera: Police searching for porch pirate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are trying to identify the person suspected of stealing packages in the Fairmount neighborhood last week.
On Oct. 13, shortly after 10 a.m., police say several packages were stolen from the front porch of a home along Carrington Street.
Security video shows the suspect get out of a white sedan, grab the packages and drive off.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Tyree-Williams at (804) 646-0465 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
