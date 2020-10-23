Candlelight vigil scheduled for woman killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One week after a blind Richmond woman was killed during a house fire, family, friends, and community members will gather to remember her life.
Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 16, Richmond Fire crews responded to a home in the 200 block of Plazaview Road, just off East Belt Boulevard.
“When the first crew arrived, they could see heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Crews reported from a mile away, they could see a lot of smoke and fire,” said Richmond Fire Lieutenant Chris Armstrong.
When crews arrived on scene, Armstrong said they found one of the tenants outside.
The second tenant, a blind woman, was still in the house. Armstrong said she was on the phone with dispatchers, telling them she smelled smoke as she tried to escape the burning home, but was unable to make it outside.
Firefighters were able to eventually locate her in the home and bring her out.
“They were working on her. They were on top of her doing the chest compressions and then they took her away. I didn’t know she had perished, though,” said next-door neighbor Tara Mattox.
Family members have identified the woman as 46-year-old Shene “Nae-Nae” T. Dickens.
On Friday at 5 p.m. community members will hold a candlelight prayer vigil near the home that was burned.
Meanwhile, a man who also lived in the home was able to narrowly escape from the fire. Fire crews said he experienced smoke inhalation.
A spokesman for the Richmond Fire Department said on Oct. 16 crews were investigating the cause of the fire and do not believe it to be suspicious.
