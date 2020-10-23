Applications open for RPS’s out-of-zone, specialty schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The application process for Richmond Public Schools' out-of-zone and specialty schools is now open.
Families will have until Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. to submit applications in the Enroll RPS portal.
Students can apply for:
- Any specialty school for which they are eligible: Franklin Military Academy, Open High School, Richmond Community High School and the IB Diploma Programme at Thomas Jefferson High School
- Out-of-zone schools via the open enrollment lottery including the STEM Academies at MLK Jr. Middle School, Henderson Middle School and the IB Middle Years Programme at Lucille Brown Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School
- Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts via a separate open enrollment lottery
- Appomattox Regional Governor’s School and/or Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School (the application for CodeRVA is managed separately by that school).
Virtual information sessions regarding the enrollment period will be held on Oct. 26, Oct. 28, Nov. 5 and Nov. 19, as well as on-demand. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.