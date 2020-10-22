81-year-old motorcyclist from Hanover killed in crash

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say an 81-year-old motorcyclist, a resident of Hanover County, was killed in a crash.
On Oct. 21 at around 2:30 p.m. in the 13200 block of the Richmond Tappahannock Highway (Route 360), a 1998 Honda GL1500SE was turning from Route 360 East to Route 721 North (Newtown Road) when it was struck by a 2011 Ford F150 traveling west.
The motorcyclist, identified as Ronald Caudell died at the scene. Caudell was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the F150, identified as Jason Fox, 45, of Tappahannock, was wearing a seatbelt.
Police say Fox was charged with reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic signal.
