Woman shot, man stabbed near Richmond gas station

Woman shot, man stabbed near Richmond gas station
Richmond police are investigating after a woman was shot and a man was stabbed early Thursday morning near a gas station. (Source: NBC12)
By Victoria Doss | October 22, 2020 at 2:48 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 2:48 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a woman was shot and a man was stabbed early Thursday morning near a gas station.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

While officers were still at the scene, a man walked up with a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word yet if the two crimes are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.