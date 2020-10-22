Woman shot, man stabbed near Richmond gas station

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a woman was shot and a man was stabbed early Thursday morning near a gas station.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Once on scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds.
She was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.
While officers were still at the scene, a man walked up with a stab wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No word yet if the two crimes are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.