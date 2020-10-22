Woman sentenced for killing husband by setting him on fire

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A woman, who killed her husband by setting him on fire in 2017, has been sentenced to prison.
Lisa Bartosch was sentenced to 51 years in prison with 13 years and nine months suspended.
On May 1, 2017, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office determined she killed her husband, Scott Bartosch, Jr., by pouring gasoline on him and setting him on fire. He died from his injuries on May 29, 2017.
The sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Sept. 2019.
