Virginia Career Works hosts virtual career and resource fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Career Works is partnering with several agencies to host a free virtual career and resource fair on Thursday.
It’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the first hour is reserved for veterans.
Over 60 area employers and community resources will be available for live chat to discuss their current employment opportunities and programs.
The fair is being held by:
- Virginia Career Works
- Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Social Services
- City of Richmond Office of Community Wealth Building
- Department of Labor and Industry
- Goochland County Economic Development
- Hanover County Economic Development
- Virginia Employment Commission
To register for this event, click here.
