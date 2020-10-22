Threats made during virtual class in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The school district says threats were made during a virtual class in Chesterfield.
According to the investigation, on Oct. 19 during a fourth block Physical Education class, an uninvited person joined the virtual class for approximately 10 seconds.
During this time, the unknown person made some threats directed at Tomahawk Creek Middle School.
The school district says they immediately contacted the Chesterfield County Police Department and has worked closely with the department for the past two days.
The investigation is ongoing.
