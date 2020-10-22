Stoney: New George Wythe High School to be next school construction project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday that George Wythe High School will be the next major school construction project.
The school was identified by the Dreams4RPS Strategic Plan as the next facility in need of renovation. The project is supported by the school board and funded by the Stoney Administration.
This also comes after three new school buildings were unveiled this past summer: Cardinal Elementary, Henry Marsh Elementary and River City Middle.
“Just this summer, we’ve proven this is possible when we put aside the self and focus on the community,” said Stoney of the school redesign process. “Together, we’ll build a high school that reflects the potential, innovation and spirit of the students inside.”
George Wythe High School first opened in 1960 and besides one renovation in the early 1980s, it has not undergone improvement since.
“Wythe is the space where these students will spend four of the most formative, consequential years of their lives. These years that are so impactful on their futures shouldn’t be spent in a building stuck in the past.”
The school serves 1,300 students.
